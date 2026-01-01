Catherine Scorsese I remember it, one time, he had a fig tree. He used to love fig trees. My mother couldn't stand them. In the wintertime you had to cover them, very, very well; otherwise, they froze. One winter, when he did climb up, he was gettin' old, he fell off the ladder and he got hurt. And my mother was so angry. She says to him, "I hope those fig trees die. I hope they never bloom again." And, then, of course, my mother became ill and the next winter she passed away and the trees never bloomed anymore. It was just like, she took - she took them with her. And that was that.