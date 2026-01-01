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Poster of Italianamerican
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Italianamerican
7.6

Italianamerican

, 1974
Italianamerican
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Italianamerican
7.6

Cast

Catherine Scorsese
Charles Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Director Martin Scorsese
Writer Lawrence D. Cohen, Mardik Martin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 49 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 1 January 1974
Release date
16 April 1991 Russia 12+
16 April 1991 Kazakhstan
1 January 1974 USA
16 April 1991 Ukraine
Production National Communications Foundation
Also known as
Italianamerican, Italoameerika, Italoamericà, Italoamericani, Italoamericano, Итало-американец

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Catherine Scorsese I remember it, one time, he had a fig tree. He used to love fig trees. My mother couldn't stand them. In the wintertime you had to cover them, very, very well; otherwise, they froze. One winter, when he did climb up, he was gettin' old, he fell off the ladder and he got hurt. And my mother was so angry. She says to him, "I hope those fig trees die. I hope they never bloom again." And, then, of course, my mother became ill and the next winter she passed away and the trees never bloomed anymore. It was just like, she took - she took them with her. And that was that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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