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Poster of Shine a Light
7.3
Shine a Light - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Shine a Light
7.3

Shine a Light

, 2008
Shine a Light
USA / Documentary, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shine a Light
7.3
Shine a Light - Trailer
Shine a Light  Trailer

Cast

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Mick Jagger
harmonica
Jack White
Keith Richards
vocals
Bill Clinton
Ronnie Wood
Self - The Rolling Stones: guitar
Charlie Watts
Self - The Rolling Stones: drums
Darryl Jones
Self - The Rolling Stones: bass guitar
Chuck Leavell
Self - The Rolling Stones: keyboards
Bobby Keys
Self - The Rolling Stones: saxophone
Bernard Fowler
Self - The Rolling Stones: vocals
Director Martin Scorsese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 11 April 2008
World premiere 7 February 2008
Release date
17 July 2008 Russia
17 July 2008 Belarus
16 April 2008 France
4 April 2008 Germany
17 July 2008 Kazakhstan
17 July 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $15,773,351
Production Paramount Vantage, Concert Productions International, Shangri-La Entertainment
Also known as
Shine a Light, Rolling Stones: Shine a Light, Rolling Stones, Rolling Stones - shine a light, Rolling Stones - Vječni sjaj, Rolling Stones Scorsese szemével, Rolling Stones w blasku świateł, Shine a light - valgus peale, Shine a Light: The IMAX Experience, Šviesk šviesa, The Rolling Stones - Shine a Light, The Rolling Stones: Shine a Light, The Rolling Stones: Да будет свет, The Rolling Stones: Хай буде світло, Untitled Rolling Stones Documentary, Untitled Stones/Scorsese Film, ザ・ローリング・ストーンズ　シャイン・ア・ライト, The Rolling Stones։ Shine a Light

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Shine a Light - Trailer
Shine a Light Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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