Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Liam Aiken Liam Aiken
Kinoafisha Persons Liam Aiken

Liam Aiken

Liam Aiken

Date of Birth
7 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Road to Perdition 7.7
Road to Perdition (2002)
Sweet November 7.2
Sweet November (2001)
Henry Fool 7.1
Henry Fool (1997)

Filmography

Ned Rifle 6.2
Ned Rifle Ned Rifle
Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
The Frontier 5.4
The Frontier The Frontier
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
Electrick Children 6.2
Electrick Children Electrick Children
Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Girls Against Boys 4.8
Girls Against Boys Girls Against Boys
Thriller, Drama 2012, USA
Watch trailer
The Killer Inside Me 6.5
The Killer Inside Me Killer Inside Me
Western, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Fay Grim 6.3
Fay Grim Fay Grim
Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
A Series of Unfortunate Events 7
A Series of Unfortunate Events Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Good Boy! 4.4
Good Boy! Good Boy!
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2003, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more