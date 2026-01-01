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Filmography
Liam Aiken
Liam Aiken
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam Aiken
Liam Aiken
Liam Aiken
Date of Birth
7 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Road to Perdition
(2002)
7.2
Sweet November
(2001)
7.1
Henry Fool
(1997)
Filmography
6.2
Ned Rifle
Ned Rifle
Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Frontier
The Frontier
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
6.2
Electrick Children
Electrick Children
Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Girls Against Boys
Girls Against Boys
Thriller, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Killer Inside Me
Killer Inside Me
Western, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Fay Grim
Fay Grim
Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany
7
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure
2004, USA / Germany
4.4
Good Boy!
Good Boy!
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2003, USA
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