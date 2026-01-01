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Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick Matthew Broderick
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick

Date of Birth
21 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
Manhattan, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (2023)
The Lion King 8.7
The Lion King (1994)
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns 8.4
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns (2001)

Filmography

Painkiller 7.2
Painkiller
Drama, Crime, 2023, USA
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
No Hard Feelings 6.7
No Hard Feelings No Hard Feelings
Comedy 2023, USA
Daybreak 6.6
Daybreak
Drama, Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
The Conners 5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Amusement Park 6.6
Amusement Park Wonder Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
To Dust 6
To Dust To Dust
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Better Things 7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family 2016, USA
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