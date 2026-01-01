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Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Matthew Broderick
Date of Birth
21 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
Manhattan, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
(2023)
8.7
The Lion King
(1994)
Tickets
8.4
Jazz: A Film by Ken Burns
(2001)
Filmography
7.2
Painkiller
Drama, Crime,
2023, USA
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.7
No Hard Feelings
No Hard Feelings
Comedy
2023, USA
6.6
Daybreak
Drama, Comedy, Horror
2019, USA
5.6
The Conners
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
6.6
Amusement Park
Wonder Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2018, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
6
To Dust
To Dust
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
7.6
Better Things
Drama, Comedy, Family
2016, USA
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