ProductionLascaux Films, Latitude Productions, Revelations Entertainment
Also known as
5 Flights Up, Ruth & Alex, Ruth y Alex, 5 Kat Yukarı, 5 korrust kõrgemal, Apartamentul de la etajul 5, Àtic sense ascensor, Ático sin ascensor, Fem trappor upp, Five Flights Up, Life Itself, Memorias de Manhattan, Mūsu dzīve, Mūsų gyvenimas, New York sipour ahava, Öt emelet boldogság, Przeprowadzka, Ruth & Alex - L'amore cerca casa, Ruth & Alex - Verliebt in New York, Visite libre, Ασανσέρ για δύο, Рут и Алекс, Сама жизнь, ニューヨーク 眺めのいい部屋売ります, 露丝和亚历克斯, 鲁斯和亚历克斯, La Vida Misma, Ngôi Nhà Mơ Ước