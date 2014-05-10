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Poster of 5 Flights Up
6.2
5 Flights Up - International trailer
Kinoafisha Films 5 Flights Up
6.2

5 Flights Up

, 2014
5 Flights Up
USA / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 5 Flights Up
6.2
5 Flights Up - International trailer
5 Flights Up  International trailer

Synopsis

A long-time married couple who've spent their lives together in the same New York apartment become overwhelmed by personal and real estate-related issues when they plan to move away.

Cast

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Alex Carver
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Ruth Carver
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Miriam Carswell
Claire van der Boom
Claire van der Boom
Young Ruth
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Lily Portman
Alysia Reiner
Josh Pais
Josh Pais
Jackson
Sterling Jerins
Sterling Jerins
Miriam Shor
Miriam Shor
Hannah Dunne
Korey Jackson
Young Alex
Michael Cristofer
Michael Cristofer
Larry
Director Richard Loncraine
Writer Charlie Peters, Jill Ciment
Composer David Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 2 October 2014
World premiere 10 May 2014
Release date
5 September 2014 Russia 12+
9 April 2015 Australia
28 January 2015 Belgium
8 May 2015 Brazil
5 September 2014 Canada
8 May 2015 Estonia
7 December 2015 Germany
24 July 2015 Great Britain
25 June 2015 Italy
5 September 2014 Kazakhstan
2 July 2015 Netherlands
7 April 2016 Portugal
21 January 2016 South Korea
4 September 2015 Spain
30 October 2015 Sweden
8 May 2015 USA
5 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,679,847
Production Lascaux Films, Latitude Productions, Revelations Entertainment
Also known as
5 Flights Up, Ruth & Alex, Ruth y Alex, 5 Kat Yukarı, 5 korrust kõrgemal, Apartamentul de la etajul 5, Àtic sense ascensor, Ático sin ascensor, Fem trappor upp, Five Flights Up, Life Itself, Memorias de Manhattan, Mūsu dzīve, Mūsų gyvenimas, New York sipour ahava, Öt emelet boldogság, Przeprowadzka, Ruth & Alex - L'amore cerca casa, Ruth & Alex - Verliebt in New York, Visite libre, Ασανσέρ για δύο, Рут и Алекс, Сама жизнь, ニューヨーク　眺めのいい部屋売ります, 露丝和亚历克斯, 鲁斯和亚历克斯, La Vida Misma, Ngôi Nhà Mơ Ước

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
5 Flights Up - International trailer
5 Flights Up International trailer
5 Flights Up - Trailer
5 Flights Up Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack 5 Flights Up

Quotes

Alex Carver Who would have thought that the whole of my life's work would be worth less than the room it was painted in?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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