Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of High Ground
Poster of High Ground
Рейтинги
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films High Ground

High Ground

High Ground 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 14 May 2021
World premiere 23 February 2020
Release date
28 January 2021 Australia
23 February 2020 Germany
Worldwide Gross $2,313,364
Production Maxo, Bunya Productions, Savage Films
Also known as
High Ground, 1919 High Ground, High Ground - Il cacciatore di taglie, Kõrgmaa, Misja w High Ground, Terras Perigosas, Tierras altas, Üstün Taraf, Uzvišenje, Возвышенность, Дикие земли, Дикі землі, 高地之殤
Director
Steven Johnson
Cast
Simon Baker
Simon Baker
Callan Mulvey
Callan Mulvey
Jack Thompson
Jack Thompson
Caren Pistorius
Caren Pistorius
Ryan Corr
Ryan Corr
Cast and Crew
Similar films for High Ground
Blaze 5.9
Blaze (2022)
Death in Texas 5.6
Death in Texas (2020)
Redemption of a Rogue 6.0
Redemption of a Rogue (2020)
Best Day of My Life 4.4
Best Day of My Life (2018)
Samson & Delilah 7.0
Samson & Delilah (2009)
Sex and Death 101 6.4
Sex and Death 101 (2007)
The Hard Word 6.5
The Hard Word (2002)
Yolngu Boy 6.4
Yolngu Boy (2001)
Land of the Dead 6.4
Land of the Dead (2005)
Slow West 7.1
Slow West (2015)
Broken Arrow 6.1
Broken Arrow (1996)
Beyond Skyline 5.4
Beyond Skyline (2017)

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more