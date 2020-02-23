Menu
High Ground
High Ground
High Ground
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Thriller
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
14 May 2021
World premiere
23 February 2020
Release date
28 January 2021
Australia
23 February 2020
Germany
Worldwide Gross
$2,313,364
Production
Maxo, Bunya Productions, Savage Films
Also known as
High Ground, 1919 High Ground, High Ground - Il cacciatore di taglie, Kõrgmaa, Misja w High Ground, Terras Perigosas, Tierras altas, Üstün Taraf, Uzvišenje, Возвышенность, Дикие земли, Дикі землі, 高地之殤
Director
Steven Johnson
Cast
Simon Baker
Callan Mulvey
Jack Thompson
Caren Pistorius
Ryan Corr
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
