Films
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Awards
Awards and nominations of O Brother, Where Art Thou? 2000
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Music Moment
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
