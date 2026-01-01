Menu
Awards and nominations of O Brother, Where Art Thou? 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Music Moment
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
