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About
Filmography
Luminița Gheorghiu
Luminița Gheorghiu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luminița Gheorghiu
Luminița Gheorghiu
Luminița Gheorghiu
Date of Birth
1 September 1949
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
4 July 2021
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
The Moromete Family
(1987)
7.6
This Above All)
(1978)
7.6
Aferim!
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Sport
Western
Year
All
2015
2013
2007
2006
2000
1990
1987
1978
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
7.6
Aferim!
Aferim!
Drama, Comedy, Western, Adventure, History
2015, Romania / Bulgaria / Czechia / France
7.3
Child's Pose
Pozitia copilului / Child's Pose
Drama
2013, Romania
Watch trailer
7.4
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days
4 luni, 3 saptamini si 2 zile / 4 Months, 3 Weeks, & 2 Days
Drama
2007, Romania
7.1
12:08 East of Bucharest
A fost sau n-a fost?
Drama, Comedy
2006, Romania
6.9
Code Unknown
Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Drama
2000, France / Germany / Romania
Watch trailer
6.6
Reach for the Sky
Campioana
Drama, Sport
1990, Canada / Romania
8.8
The Moromete Family
Morometii
Drama
1987, Romania
7.6
This Above All)
Mai presus de orice
Documentary
1978, Romania
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