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Luminița Gheorghiu
Luminița Gheorghiu Luminița Gheorghiu
Kinoafisha Persons Luminița Gheorghiu

Luminița Gheorghiu

Luminița Gheorghiu

Date of Birth
1 September 1949
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
4 July 2021
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Moromete Family 8.8
The Moromete Family (1987)
This Above All) 7.6
This Above All) (1978)
Aferim! 7.6
Aferim! (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Aferim! 7.6
Aferim! Aferim!
Drama, Comedy, Western, Adventure, History 2015, Romania / Bulgaria / Czechia / France
Child's Pose 7.3
Child's Pose Pozitia copilului / Child's Pose
Drama 2013, Romania
Watch trailer
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days 7.4
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days 4 luni, 3 saptamini si 2 zile / 4 Months, 3 Weeks, & 2 Days
Drama 2007, Romania
12:08 East of Bucharest 7.1
12:08 East of Bucharest A fost sau n-a fost?
Drama, Comedy 2006, Romania
Code Unknown 6.9
Code Unknown Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Drama 2000, France / Germany / Romania
Watch trailer
Reach for the Sky 6.6
Reach for the Sky Campioana
Drama, Sport 1990, Canada / Romania
The Moromete Family 8.8
The Moromete Family Morometii
Drama 1987, Romania
This Above All) 7.6
This Above All) Mai presus de orice
Documentary 1978, Romania
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