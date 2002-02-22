|13 November 2002
|Russia
|Парадиз
|12+
|21 May 2002
|Argentina
|+13
|30 July 2002
|Australia
|M
|13 November 2002
|Belarus
|6 August 2002
|Belgium
|28 May 2002
|Brazil
|12
|18 April 2002
|Czechia
|12+
|23 May 2002
|Denmark
|5 June 2002
|France
|11 April 2002
|Germany
|5 June 2002
|Great Britain
|12
|12 April 2002
|Greece
|3 July 2002
|Hungary
|30 May 2002
|Iceland
|6 June 2002
|Ireland
|12 April 2002
|Italy
|30 May 2003
|Japan
|13 November 2002
|Kazakhstan
|12 June 2002
|Mexico
|B
|25 July 2002
|Netherlands
|8 May 2002
|New Zealand
|12 June 2002
|Portugal
|M/12
|12 August 2002
|Spain
|7
|12 June 2002
|Sweden
|11
|11 July 2002
|Turkey
|22 February 2002
|USA
|13 November 2002
|Ukraine
The film is dedicated to Katharine Curtiss (the wife of assistant producer and first assistant director Alan Curtiss), who passed away during filming. The name 'Curtiss' also appears on the estate agent's sign in front of Joe's house.