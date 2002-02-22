Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Dragonfly

What she taught me in death is what she taught me in life. To trust, to have faith. Because as a friend of mine once said, it's belief that gets us there.

Joe Darrow What she taught me in death is what she taught me in life. To trust, to have faith. Because as a friend of mine once said, it's belief that gets us there.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.