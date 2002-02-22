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Poster of Dragonfly
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Dragonfly
7.1

Dragonfly

, 2002
Dragonfly
USA, Germany / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Dragonfly
7.1

Synopsis

A grieving doctor is being contacted by his late wife through his patients' near death experiences.

Cast

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Joe Darrow
Susanna Thompson
Susanna Thompson
Emily Darrow
Joe Morton
Joe Morton
Hugh Campbell
Ron Rifkin
Charlie Dickinson
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Mrs. Belmont
Robert Bailey, Jr.
Jeffrey Reardon
Jacob Smith
Ben
Jay Thomas
Hal
Matt Craven
Matt Craven
Eric
Matt Craven
Matt Craven
Eric
Casey Biggs
Leslie Hope
Leslie Hope
Director Tom Shadyac
Writer Brandon Camp, Mike Thompson, David Seltzer
Composer John Debney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 11 April 2002
World premiere 22 February 2002
Release date
13 November 2002 Russia Парадиз 12+
21 May 2002 Argentina +13
30 July 2002 Australia M
13 November 2002 Belarus
6 August 2002 Belgium
28 May 2002 Brazil 12
18 April 2002 Czechia 12+
23 May 2002 Denmark
5 June 2002 France
11 April 2002 Germany
5 June 2002 Great Britain 12
12 April 2002 Greece
3 July 2002 Hungary
30 May 2002 Iceland
6 June 2002 Ireland
12 April 2002 Italy
30 May 2003 Japan
13 November 2002 Kazakhstan
12 June 2002 Mexico B
25 July 2002 Netherlands
8 May 2002 New Zealand
12 June 2002 Portugal M/12
12 August 2002 Spain 7
12 June 2002 Sweden 11
11 July 2002 Turkey
22 February 2002 USA
13 November 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $52,323,400
Production Universal Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment, Gran Via Productions
Also known as
Dragonfly, El misterio de la libélula, Im Zeichen der Libelle, 鬼胎記, Apparitions, Deseta stuba, Dragonfly (La sombra de la libélula), Il segno della libellula - Dragonfly, Laumžirgis, Libellule, Mật Hiệu Chuồn Chuồn, Minyma siopis, Misterul libelulei, Na křídlech vážky, O Mistério da Libélula, O Poder dos Sentidos, Sanjaghak, Sonsuz aşk, Sudenkorento, Szitakötő, Vilin konjić, Znamię, Μήνυμα σιωπής, Водно конче, Стрекоза, ड्रैगनफ्लाय, コーリング, 蜻蜓, Dragonfly: La sombra de la libélula, Na kridlech vazky

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Dragonfly

Quotes

[last lines]
Joe Darrow What she taught me in death is what she taught me in life. To trust, to have faith. Because as a friend of mine once said, it's belief that gets us there.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The film is dedicated to Katharine Curtiss (the wife of assistant producer and first assistant director Alan Curtiss), who passed away during filming. The name 'Curtiss' also appears on the estate agent's sign in front of Joe's house.

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