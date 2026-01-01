Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta Laetitia Casta
Kinoafisha Persons Laetitia Casta

Laetitia Casta

Laetitia Casta

Date of Birth
11 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Pont-Audemer, France
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life 7.3
Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life (2010)
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval 7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval (2018)
Arbitrage 6.9
Arbitrage (2012)

Filmography

Bazaar (Murder in the Building) 6.3
Bazaar (Murder in the Building) Le crime du 3e étage
Comedy, Crime 2026, France
Una storia nera 5.8
Una storia nera Una storia nera
Thriller 2024, Italy
Consent 6.6
Consent Le consentement
Biography, Drama 2023, Belgium / France
Coma 6.4
Coma Coma
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2022, France
The Crusade 5.3
The Crusade La croisade
Comedy 2021, France
Watch trailer
A Faithful Man 6.2
A Faithful Man L'Homme Fidèle
Drama 2019, France
Watch trailer
Beyond the Horizon 6.6
Beyond the Horizon Le milieu de l'horizon
Drama 2019, Switzerland / Belgium
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval 7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Belgium / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more