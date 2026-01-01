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Filmography
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Date of Birth
11 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Pont-Audemer, France
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life
(2010)
7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
(2018)
6.9
Arbitrage
(2012)
Filmography
6.3
Bazaar (Murder in the Building)
Le crime du 3e étage
Comedy, Crime
2026, France
5.8
Una storia nera
Una storia nera
Thriller
2024, Italy
6.6
Consent
Le consentement
Biography, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
6.4
Coma
Coma
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2022, France
5.3
The Crusade
La croisade
Comedy
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.2
A Faithful Man
L'Homme Fidèle
Drama
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Beyond the Horizon
Le milieu de l'horizon
Drama
2019, Switzerland / Belgium
7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History
2018, Belgium / France
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