Awards and nominations of Catch Me If You Can 2002

Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
