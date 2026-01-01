Menu
Awards and nominations of Ali 2001

Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Male Performance
Winner
