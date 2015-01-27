ProductionTwo Flints, Jeff Rice Films, Northern Lights Films
Also known as
I'll See You in My Dreams, Álmomban találkozunk, Für die zweite Liebe ist es nie zu spät, İkinci Bahar, Il est toujours temps d'aimer, Kærlighed har ingen alder, Kohtume mu unenägudes, Nei miei sogni, Pasimatysime sapne, Reaprendendo a Amar, Spotkajmy się we śnie, Te voi revedea în vis, Volverás en mis sueños, Θα σε δω στα ονειρά μου, Ще те видя насън, Я увижу тебя в своих снах, アイル・シー・ユー・イン・マイ・ドリームズ, 我們夢中見, I Will See You in My Dreams