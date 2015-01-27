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Poster of I'll See You in My Dreams
6.7
Kinoafisha Films I'll See You in My Dreams
6.7

I'll See You in My Dreams

, 2015
I'll See You in My Dreams
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of I'll See You in My Dreams
6.7

Synopsis

A widow and former songstress discovers that life can begin anew at any age.

Cast

Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner
Carol Petersen
June Squibb
June Squibb
Georgina
Rhea Perlman
Rhea Perlman
Sally
Mary Kay Place
Mary Kay Place
Rona
Martin Starr
Martin Starr
Lloyd
Aarti Mann
Dr. DaSilva
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Bill
Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman
Katherine Petersen
Mark Adair-Rios
Exterminator
Ashley Spillers
Ashley Spillers
Vitamin Store Clerk
Director Brett Haley
Writer Brett Haley, Marc Basch
Composer Keegan DeWitt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 15 May 2015
World premiere 27 January 2015
Release date
27 January 2015 Russia 18+
29 May 2015 Canada
12 February 2016 Great Britain
27 January 2015 Kazakhstan
15 May 2015 USA
27 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $7,452,512
Production Two Flints, Jeff Rice Films, Northern Lights Films
Also known as
I'll See You in My Dreams, Álmomban találkozunk, Für die zweite Liebe ist es nie zu spät, İkinci Bahar, Il est toujours temps d'aimer, Kærlighed har ingen alder, Kohtume mu unenägudes, Nei miei sogni, Pasimatysime sapne, Reaprendendo a Amar, Spotkajmy się we śnie, Te voi revedea în vis, Volverás en mis sueños, Θα σε δω στα ονειρά μου, Ще те видя насън, Я увижу тебя в своих снах, アイル・シー・ユー・イン・マイ・ドリームズ, 我們夢中見, I Will See You in My Dreams

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 27 August 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack I'll See You in My Dreams
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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