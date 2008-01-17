ProductionVertigo Entertainment, Yari Film Group (YFG)
Also known as
Assassination of a High School President, The High School Conspiracy, The Assassination, Ám Sát Thầy Hiệu Trưởng, Assassinat d'un président, Atentat na predsjednika gimnazije, Atentát na strední, High school: Løgn og konspirasjon, L'assassinat du président de l'école, La conspiració, La conspiración, Lange Beine, kurze Lügen, Lange Beine, kurze Lügen (und ein Fünkchen Wahrheit...), Lise Ateşi, Merénylet a suligóré ellen, Mokyklos prezidento žmogžudystė, O Mistério dos Exames Roubados, Provas e Trapaças, Salaliitto High Schoolissa, Szkoła zgorszenia, The Assassination - Al centro del complotto, The Sophomore, Ubistvo predsednika srednje škole, Zavjera, Σκάνδαλα στο λύκειο, Σκάνδαλα στο σχολείο, Убийство школьного президента, 処刑教室, 終極模犯生, Asesinato De Un Presidente De La Escuela Secundaria, El asesino, La conspiración (El asesino), Lange Beine, kurze Lügen und ein Fünkchen Wahrheit..., Ein Fünkchen Wahrheit, 高中校长暗杀事件, Asesinato en la secundaria, Atentát na střední, 高中校長陰謀事件, Szkola zgorszenia
Bobby Funke[narrating]You want to know the truth about high school? You've got to break it down into its elements. Unfortunately, at St. Donovan's, the periodic table is more crooked than a case of scoliosis. Just give me the chance and I'll set it all straight. Case in point, Spanish homework. "Dame un batido de esperma" does not mean, "Take me to the airport." It means, "Give me a sperm milkshake." And 22 kids gave that as an answer in Spanish 3 last week. I'm not sure about the milkshake, but somebody is sure feeding us something sticky. Every clique on campus is copying the same damn homework. Burn-outs, pretty boys, drama-dorks, jocks, debaters, player-haters, you name it. Oh, it's big, all right. And I'm on it like pink rubber bands on your little sister's braces. The name's Bobby Funke. I write for the paper.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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