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Poster of Assassination of a High School President
7.2
Assassination of a High School President - Clip 2
Kinoafisha Films Assassination of a High School President
7.2

Assassination of a High School President

, 2008
Assassination of a High School President
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Assassination of a High School President
7.2
Assassination of a High School President - Clip 2
Assassination of a High School President  Clip 2

Cast

Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Francesca Fachini
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis
Principal Jared T. Kirkpatrick
Zachary Knighton
Zachary Knighton
Melonie Diaz
Melonie Diaz
Clara Diaz
Reece Thompson
Bobby Funke
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport
Coach Z
Kathryn Morris
Kathryn Morris
Nurse Platt
Josh Pais
Josh Pais
Padre Newell
Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes
Marlon Piazza
Patrick Taylor
Paul Moore
Aaron Himelstein
Tad Goltz
Director Brett Simon
Writer Kevin Jakubowski, Tim Calpin
Composer Daniele Luppi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 January 2008
Release date
17 January 2008 Russia Пирамида 16+
4 February 2010 Germany
20 February 2014 Italy
17 January 2008 Kazakhstan
12 September 2013 Netherlands
8 April 2010 Portugal
17 January 2008 USA
17 January 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $11,500,000
Worldwide Gross $69,564
Production Vertigo Entertainment, Yari Film Group (YFG)
Also known as
Assassination of a High School President, The High School Conspiracy, The Assassination, Ám Sát Thầy Hiệu Trưởng, Assassinat d'un président, Atentat na predsjednika gimnazije, Atentát na strední, High school: Løgn og konspirasjon, L'assassinat du président de l'école, La conspiració, La conspiración, Lange Beine, kurze Lügen, Lange Beine, kurze Lügen (und ein Fünkchen Wahrheit...), Lise Ateşi, Merénylet a suligóré ellen, Mokyklos prezidento žmogžudystė, O Mistério dos Exames Roubados, Provas e Trapaças, Salaliitto High Schoolissa, Szkoła zgorszenia, The Assassination - Al centro del complotto, The Sophomore, Ubistvo predsednika srednje škole, Zavjera, Σκάνδαλα στο λύκειο, Σκάνδαλα στο σχολείο, Убийство школьного президента, 処刑教室, 終極模犯生, Asesinato De Un Presidente De La Escuela Secundaria, El asesino, La conspiración (El asesino), Lange Beine, kurze Lügen und ein Fünkchen Wahrheit..., Ein Fünkchen Wahrheit, 高中校长暗杀事件, Asesinato en la secundaria, Atentát na střední, 高中校長陰謀事件, Szkola zgorszenia

Film rating

7.2
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6.2 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Assassination of a High School President - Clip 2
Assassination of a High School President Clip 2
Assassination of a High School President - Clip 3
Assassination of a High School President Clip 3
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Quotes

[first lines]
Bobby Funke [narrating] You want to know the truth about high school? You've got to break it down into its elements. Unfortunately, at St. Donovan's, the periodic table is more crooked than a case of scoliosis. Just give me the chance and I'll set it all straight. Case in point, Spanish homework. "Dame un batido de esperma" does not mean, "Take me to the airport." It means, "Give me a sperm milkshake." And 22 kids gave that as an answer in Spanish 3 last week. I'm not sure about the milkshake, but somebody is sure feeding us something sticky. Every clique on campus is copying the same damn homework. Burn-outs, pretty boys, drama-dorks, jocks, debaters, player-haters, you name it. Oh, it's big, all right. And I'm on it like pink rubber bands on your little sister's braces. The name's Bobby Funke. I write for the paper.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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