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Filmography
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Date of Birth
24 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
Hammersmith, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
The Sixth Sense
(1999)
7.9
Lawn Dogs
(1997)
7.7
Once and Again
(1999)
Filmography
4.7
Sleepwalker
Sleepwalker
Thriller
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Murder at the Embassy
Murder at the Embassy
Action, Adventure, Detective
2025, USA
5.2
Invitation to a Murder
Invitation to a Murder
Detective, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Spree
Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror
2020, USA
5.3
Monsters at Large
Monsters at Large
Family
2018, USA
3.8
The Toybox
The Toybox
Horror
2018, USA
3.9
Executor
Executor
Action, Drama
2017, USA
4
Hope Lost
Hope Lost
Drama, Thriller
2015, Italy
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