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Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton Mischa Barton
Kinoafisha Persons Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton

Date of Birth
24 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Place of Birth
Hammersmith, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Lawn Dogs 7.9
Lawn Dogs (1997)
Once and Again 7.7
Once and Again (1999)

Filmography

Sleepwalker 4.7
Sleepwalker Sleepwalker
Thriller 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Murder at the Embassy 5.3
Murder at the Embassy Murder at the Embassy
Action, Adventure, Detective 2025, USA
Invitation to a Murder 5.2
Invitation to a Murder Invitation to a Murder
Detective, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Spree 5.9
Spree Spree
Comedy, Crime, Horror 2020, USA
Monsters at Large 5.3
Monsters at Large Monsters at Large
Family 2018, USA
The Toybox 3.8
The Toybox The Toybox
Horror 2018, USA
Executor 3.9
Executor Executor
Action, Drama 2017, USA
Hope Lost 4
Hope Lost Hope Lost
Drama, Thriller 2015, Italy
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