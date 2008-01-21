Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Hamlet 2

We are putting on this play! And if you don't like it, then tough titties, you ass-turd monkey fucker!

Dana Marschz We are putting on this play! And if you don't like it, then tough titties, you ass-turd monkey fucker!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.