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Poster of Hamlet 2
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Hamlet 2
6.5

Hamlet 2

, 2008
Hamlet 2
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hamlet 2
6.5

Cast

Evan Adrian
Natalie Amenula
Yolanda
David Arquette
David Arquette
Josh Berry
Frank Bond
Steve Coogan
Steve Coogan
Dana Marschz
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Melonie Diaz
Melonie Diaz
Ivonne
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Brie Marschz
Joseph Julian Soria
Joseph Julian Soria
Octavio
Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin
Rand Posin
Phoebe Strole
Epiphany Sellers
Director Andrew Fleming
Writer Pam Brady, Andrew Fleming
Composer Ralph Sall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 22 February 2009
World premiere 21 January 2008
Release date
21 January 2008 Russia 16+
26 November 2008 France
21 January 2008 Kazakhstan
21 January 2008 USA
21 January 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,925,288
Production Bona Fide Productions, ContentFilm International, L+E Pictures
Also known as
Hamlet 2, Perdendo a Noção, Гамлет 2, Amlet 2 - I anastasi, Rock Me Hamlet, Άμλετ 2: Η ανάσταση, ロック・ミー・ハムレット!, 續寫哈姆雷特

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Hamlet 2

Quotes

Dana Marschz We are putting on this play! And if you don't like it, then tough titties, you ass-turd monkey fucker!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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