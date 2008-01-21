Cast
Phoebe Strole
Epiphany Sellers
Cast and Crew
Director
Andrew Fleming
Writer
Pam Brady, Andrew Fleming
Composer
Ralph Sall
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2008
Online premiere
22 February 2009
World premiere
21 January 2008
Release date
|21 January 2008
|Russia
|
|16+
|26 November 2008
|France
|
|
|21 January 2008
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|21 January 2008
|USA
|
|
|21 January 2008
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$9,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$4,925,288
Production
Bona Fide Productions, ContentFilm International, L+E Pictures
Also known as
Hamlet 2, Perdendo a Noção, Гамлет 2, Amlet 2 - I anastasi, Rock Me Hamlet, Άμλετ 2: Η ανάσταση, ロック・ミー・ハムレット!, 續寫哈姆雷特