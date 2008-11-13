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Poster of Killshot
5.5
Killshot - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Killshot
5.5

Killshot

, 2009
Killshot
USA / Action, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Killshot
5.5
Killshot - Dubbed trailer
Killshot  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Beautiful Carmen Colson and her ironworker husband Wayne are placed in the Federal Witness Protection program after witnessing an "incident". Thinking they are at last safe, they are targeted by an experienced hit man and a psychopathic young upstart killer. The ensuing struggle will test Carmen to the limit.

Cast

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
Blackbird
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Wayne Colson
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Carmen
Rosario Dawson
Rosario Dawson
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville
Lois Smith
Don McManus
Brandon McGibbon
Blackbird's Kid Brother
Peter Kelly Gaudreault
Blackbird's Brother
Michelle Arvizu
Nurse
Richard Zeppieri
Mafia Boss
Director John Madden
Writer Hossein Amini, Elmore Leonard
Composer Klaus Badelt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 13 November 2008
Release date
7 May 2009 Russia Вест
30 June 2009 Australia
7 May 2009 Belarus
16 July 2009 Germany
13 November 2008 Israel
31 July 2009 Italy
7 May 2009 Kazakhstan
23 January 2009 USA
7 May 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,961,647
Production The Weinstein Company, FilmColony, Lawrence Bender Productions
Also known as
Killshot, Tiro mortal, D'un coup, d'un seul, Diệt Nhân Chứng, El ave negra, Goditje vdekjeprurëse, Hajsza, Killshot - Alvo a Abater, Killshot - Gnadenlose Jagd, Killshot - Tinte sigure, Killshot - Tiro Certo, Killshot: Ο δολοφόνος είναι εδώ, Mirtinas suvis, O dolofonos einai edo, Smrtonosni hitac, Strel smrti, Testigo oculto, Tir e Khalas, Vur ve Öldür, Киллер, Смъртоносен изстрел, キルショット, 生死一擊, Killshot - Zum Abschuss freigegeben, smrtici uder, Кілер, მკვლელი

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Killshot - Dubbed trailer
Killshot Dubbed trailer
Killshot - Trailer
Killshot Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[towards end of film]
Wayne Colson Look, honey, just hear me out. I drove 400 miles. And 15 years to think about this. And a lot about what you've said lately. You're right, five's not a good number. It's terrible. So let's try six. And if we can make it to six, then we can try for seven.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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