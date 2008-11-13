Beautiful Carmen Colson and her ironworker husband Wayne are placed in the Federal Witness Protection program after witnessing an "incident". Thinking they are at last safe, they are targeted by an experienced hit man and a psychopathic young upstart killer. The ensuing struggle will test Carmen to the limit.
ProductionThe Weinstein Company, FilmColony, Lawrence Bender Productions
Also known as
Killshot, Tiro mortal, D'un coup, d'un seul, Diệt Nhân Chứng, El ave negra, Goditje vdekjeprurëse, Hajsza, Killshot - Alvo a Abater, Killshot - Gnadenlose Jagd, Killshot - Tinte sigure, Killshot - Tiro Certo, Killshot: Ο δολοφόνος είναι εδώ, Mirtinas suvis, O dolofonos einai edo, Smrtonosni hitac, Strel smrti, Testigo oculto, Tir e Khalas, Vur ve Öldür, Киллер, Смъртоносен изстрел, キルショット, 生死一擊, Killshot - Zum Abschuss freigegeben, smrtici uder, Кілер, მკვლელი
Wayne ColsonLook, honey, just hear me out. I drove 400 miles. And 15 years to think about this. And a lot about what you've said lately. You're right, five's not a good number. It's terrible. So let's try six. And if we can make it to six, then we can try for seven.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.