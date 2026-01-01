Menu
Alex Frost
Alex Frost
Date of Birth
17 February 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Stop-Loss
(2008)
6.2
Drillbit Taylor
(2008)
5.9
Elephant
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
War
Year
All
2015
2014
2008
2003
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.3
See You in Valhalla
See You in Valhalla
Comedy, Drama
2015, USA
4.9
Flight 7500
7500
Thriller
2014, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
6.2
Drillbit Taylor
Drillbit Taylor
Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Stop-Loss
Stop-Loss
War, Drama
2008, USA
5.9
Elephant
Elephant
Drama, Thriller
2003, USA
