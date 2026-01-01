Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alex Frost Alex Frost
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Frost

Alex Frost

Alex Frost

Date of Birth
17 February 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Stop-Loss 6.9
Stop-Loss (2008)
Drillbit Taylor 6.2
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Elephant 5.9
Elephant (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
See You in Valhalla 5.3
See You in Valhalla See You in Valhalla
Comedy, Drama 2015, USA
Flight 7500 4.9
Flight 7500 7500
Thriller 2014, USA / Japan
Watch trailer
Drillbit Taylor 6.2
Drillbit Taylor Drillbit Taylor
Comedy 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Stop-Loss 6.9
Stop-Loss Stop-Loss
War, Drama 2008, USA
Elephant 5.9
Elephant Elephant
Drama, Thriller 2003, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more