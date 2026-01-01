Menu
Awards and nominations of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 2005

Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Villain
Nominee
