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Poster of My umryom vmeste
6.1
Kinoafisha Films My umryom vmeste
6.1

My umryom vmeste

, 2005
My umryom vmeste
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of My umryom vmeste
6.1

Cast

Sergey Zharkov
Sergey Zharkov
Dima
Anna Kazyunic
Yelena Polyakova
Yelena Polyakova
Tanya
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Vrach
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Nikolay Chindyaykin
Anatoliy Kalmykov
Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov
Anatoliy Terentev
Anatoly
Director Vladimir Potapov
Writer Aleksandr Podolskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 16 May 2005
Release date
16 May 2005 Russia КароПрокат 16+
16 May 2005 Kazakhstan
16 May 2005 Ukraine
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $31,625
Production Russkiy Medved
Also known as
My umryom vmeste, We'll Die Together, We'll die together..., Мы умрем вместе..., Мы умрём вместе, We will die together

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 29 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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