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Poster of Forty Shades of Blue
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Forty Shades of Blue
6.1

Forty Shades of Blue

, 2005
Forty Shades of Blue
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Forty Shades of Blue
6.1

Cast

Rip Torn
Alan James
Red West
Duigan
Paprika Steen
Paprika Steen
Darren E. Burrows
Dina Korzun
Dina Korzun
Laura
Andrew Lawrence Henderson
Sam James
Liz Morton
Liz Morton
Cindy
Joanne Pankow
Aunt Betty
Arielle Kight
Teenage Singer
J. Blackfoot
J. Blackfoot
Jenny O'Hara
Celia
Jerry Chipman
Shel
Director Ira Sachs
Writer Michael Rohatyn, Ira Sachs
Composer Dickon Hinchliffe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 21 January 2005
Release date
29 September 2005 Russia Кино без границ
29 September 2005 Belarus
30 June 2006 Great Britain
29 September 2005 Kazakhstan
7 December 2005 USA
29 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $172,569
Production Charlie Guidance Productions, Flux Films, High Line Productions
Also known as
Forty Shades of Blue, 40 Tons de Azul, 40 відтінків смутку, 40 оттенков грусти, Lehangolva, 40 Shades of Blue

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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