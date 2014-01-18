Menu
Poster of Love Is Strange
Kinoafisha Films Love Is Strange

Love Is Strange

Love Is Strange 18+
Synopsis

After Ben and George get married, George is fired from his teaching post, forcing them to stay with friends separately while they sell their place and look for cheaper housing -- a situation that weighs heavily on all involved.
Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 26 October 2014
World premiere 18 January 2014
Release date
18 January 2014 Russia 18+
2 October 2014 Albania
12 November 2014 Belgium
15 January 2015 Brazil
19 September 2014 Canada
12 November 2014 France
7 February 2014 Germany
6 January 2015 Great Britain
18 December 2014 Greece
6 January 2015 Ireland
23 October 2014 Israel
20 November 2014 Italy
18 January 2014 Kazakhstan
8 January 2015 Netherlands
6 November 2014 New Zealand
16 October 2014 North Macedonia
27 November 2014 Portugal
16 October 2014 Serbia
7 November 2014 Spain
2 January 2015 Sweden
22 August 2014 USA
18 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,057,388
Production Parts and Labor, Faliro House Productions, Film50
Also known as
Love Is Strange, El amor es extraño, A szerelem útjai, Ahava hea mouzara, Armastus on kummaline, Aşk Başkadır, Ciudata mai e dragostea, I agapi einai paraxeni, I toni dell'amore, L'amor és estrany, Liebe geht seltsame Wege, Ljubav je čudna stvar, Ljubezen je cudna rec, Love Is Strange - O Amor é Uma Coisa Estranha, Miłość jest zagadką, O Amor é Estranho, Η αγάπη είναι παράξενη, Любовта е странно нещо, Любовь - странная штука, 人生は小説よりも奇なり, 愛，不散
Director
Ira Sachs
Ira Sachs
Cast
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Cheyenne Jackson
Charlie Tahan
Charlie Tahan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Love Is Strange
Frankie 5.4
Frankie (2019)
Forty Shades of Blue 6.1
Forty Shades of Blue (2005)
Little Men 6.7
Little Men (2016)
Of Horses and Men 4.9
Of Horses and Men (2013)
Animals 6.2
Animals (2012)
Married Life 6.7
Married Life (2007)
Miss Sloane 7.6
Miss Sloane (2016)
A Family Man 6.7
A Family Man (2016)
Saint Judy 6.4
Saint Judy (2018)
Charlie St. Cloud 7.1
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Orange County 6.7
Orange County (2002)
In the Bedroom 7.4
In the Bedroom (2001)

