After Ben and George get married, George is fired from his teaching post, forcing them to stay with friends separately while they sell their place and look for cheaper housing -- a situation that weighs heavily on all involved.
CountryUSA / France
Runtime1 hour 38 minutes
Production year2014
Online premiere26 October 2014
World premiere18 January 2014
Release date
18 January 2014
Russia
18+
2 October 2014
Albania
12 November 2014
Belgium
15 January 2015
Brazil
19 September 2014
Canada
12 November 2014
France
7 February 2014
Germany
6 January 2015
Great Britain
18 December 2014
Greece
6 January 2015
Ireland
23 October 2014
Israel
20 November 2014
Italy
18 January 2014
Kazakhstan
8 January 2015
Netherlands
6 November 2014
New Zealand
16 October 2014
North Macedonia
27 November 2014
Portugal
16 October 2014
Serbia
7 November 2014
Spain
2 January 2015
Sweden
22 August 2014
USA
18 January 2014
Ukraine
MPAAR
Worldwide Gross$3,057,388
ProductionParts and Labor, Faliro House Productions, Film50
Also known as
Love Is Strange, El amor es extraño, A szerelem útjai, Ahava hea mouzara, Armastus on kummaline, Aşk Başkadır, Ciudata mai e dragostea, I agapi einai paraxeni, I toni dell'amore, L'amor és estrany, Liebe geht seltsame Wege, Ljubav je čudna stvar, Ljubezen je cudna rec, Love Is Strange - O Amor é Uma Coisa Estranha, Miłość jest zagadką, O Amor é Estranho, Η αγάπη είναι παράξενη, Любовта е странно нещо, Любовь - странная штука, 人生は小説よりも奇なり, 愛，不散