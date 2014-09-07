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Poster of Ned Rifle
6.2
Ned Rifle - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Ned Rifle
6.2

Ned Rifle

, 2015
Ned Rifle
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ned Rifle
6.2
Ned Rifle - Teaser
Ned Rifle  Teaser

Synopsis

Henry and Fay's son Ned sets out to find and kill his father for destroying his mother's life. But his aims are frustrated by the troublesome Susan, whose connection to Henry predates even his arrival in the lives of the Grim family.

Cast

Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Fay Grim
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Susan Weber
Robert John Burke
Robert John Burke
Chet
Martin Donovan
Martin Donovan
Rev. Daniel Gardner
Lloyd Kaufman
Lloyd Kaufman
Zach
Bill Sage
Bill Sage
Bud
James Urbaniak
James Urbaniak
Simon Grim
Liam Aiken
Ned Rifle
Gia Crovatin
Gia Crovatin
Olive
Jefferson Mays
Jefferson Mays
Dr. Ford
Director Hal Hartley
Writer Hal Hartley
Composer Hal Hartley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 April 2015
World premiere 7 September 2014
Release date
7 September 2014 Russia 16+
7 September 2014 Kazakhstan
7 September 2014 Ukraine
Budget $395,292
Production Possible Films
Also known as
Ned Rifle, Нед Райфл, ネッド・ライフル, 内德·来福, 内德的步枪, 追殺大笨蛋

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ned Rifle - Teaser
Ned Rifle Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Susan Weber Decisive, committed, admittedly obscure work, indifferent to main-stream approval and unafraid of confrontation with moral and aesthetic absolutes. This, more than you might imagine, is what keeps people from jumping out windows and under trains. Adding to mass-cultural self-congratulation is, of course, its own reward I suppose. Cheap, immediate and disposal as it is... Sorry.
Simon Grim So you think it's okay for me to be unpopular...
Susan Weber Oh, I think it's necessary.
Simon Grim You're an unusual person.
Susan Weber I have few friends.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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