Susan Weber Decisive, committed, admittedly obscure work, indifferent to main-stream approval and unafraid of confrontation with moral and aesthetic absolutes. This, more than you might imagine, is what keeps people from jumping out windows and under trains. Adding to mass-cultural self-congratulation is, of course, its own reward I suppose. Cheap, immediate and disposal as it is... Sorry.

Simon Grim So you think it's okay for me to be unpopular...

Susan Weber Oh, I think it's necessary.

Simon Grim You're an unusual person.