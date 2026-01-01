Menu
Awards and nominations of Basic Instinct 1992

Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1992 Cannes Film Festival 1992
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993 Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
