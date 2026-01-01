Menu
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct Awards
Awards and nominations of Basic Instinct 1992
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
