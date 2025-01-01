Menu
Awards and nominations of Being John Malkovich 1999

Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Parallel Sections
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
