Kinoafisha Films Juno Juno Awards

Awards and nominations of Juno 2007

Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2007 Toronto International Film Festival 2007
People's Choice Award
Nominee
