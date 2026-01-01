Menu
Films
Moulin Rouge!
Moulin Rouge! Awards
Awards and nominations of Moulin Rouge! 2001
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Musical Sequence
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Cameo
Nominee
Best Musical Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
