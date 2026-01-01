Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Moulin Rouge! Moulin Rouge! Awards

Awards and nominations of Moulin Rouge! 2001

Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Musical Sequence
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Cameo
Nominee
 Best Musical Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more