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Poster of Bloodbrothers
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Bloodbrothers
6.0

Bloodbrothers

, 1978
Bloodbrothers
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Bloodbrothers
6.0

Cast

Paul Sorvino
Paul Sorvino
Chubby De Coco
Richard Gere
Richard Gere
Stony De Coco
Lelia Goldoni
Maria
Yvonne Wilder
Yvonne Wilder
Phyllis
Michael Hershewe
Albert
Kenneth McMillan
Banion
Tony Lo Bianco
Tommy De Coco
Floyd Levine
Dr. Harris
Marilu Henner
Annette
Kristine DeBell
Cheri
Director Robert Mulligan
Writer Richard Price, Walter Newman
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 15 September 1978
Release date
15 September 1978 Russia 16+
15 September 1978 Kazakhstan
6 October 1978 USA
15 September 1978 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,844
Production Kings Road Entertainment, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Bloodbrothers, 147:e gatan, A Estrada do Amanhã, A Father's Love, Blodsbröder, Blood Brothers, Bracia krwi, Bronxin kapinallinen, Enas dromos pou legetai 'Avrion', Ene blandt hårde drenge, Heißes Blut, Herencia en la sangre, Irmãos de Sangue, Les chaînes du sang, Livet er skønt, Livet er skønt, Stony, Stony, sangre caliente, Testvérszövetség, Una strada chiamata domani, Ένας δρόμος που λέγεται «Αύριον», Братья по крови

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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