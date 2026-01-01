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Marilu Henner Marilu Henner
Kinoafisha Persons Marilu Henner

Marilu Henner

Marilu Henner

Date of Birth
6 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
Noises Off... 7.7
Noises Off... (1992)
A Kiss Before Christmas 7.4
A Kiss Before Christmas (2022)

Filmography

A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story 6.9
A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA / Canada
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A Kiss Before Christmas 7.4
A Kiss Before Christmas A Kiss Before Christmas
Romantic, Comedy 2022, USA
A Kismet Christmas 6.6
A Kismet Christmas A Kismet Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Family 2022, Canada / USA
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime 2013, USA
The Crazy Ones 7.1
The Crazy Ones
Comedy 2013, USA
NCIS: Los Angeles 6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime 2009, USA
Two and a Half Men 7
Two and a Half Men
Comedy 2003, USA
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero 7.1
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Animation, Sci-Fi, Action 1998, USA
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