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Marilu Henner
Marilu Henner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marilu Henner
Marilu Henner
Marilu Henner
Date of Birth
6 April 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
7.7
Noises Off...
(1992)
7.4
A Kiss Before Christmas
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story
A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
7.4
A Kiss Before Christmas
A Kiss Before Christmas
Romantic, Comedy
2022, USA
6.6
A Kismet Christmas
A Kismet Christmas
Comedy, Drama, Family
2022, Canada / USA
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Comedy, Action, Crime
2013, USA
7.1
The Crazy Ones
Comedy
2013, USA
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, USA
7
Two and a Half Men
Comedy
2003, USA
7.1
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Animation, Sci-Fi, Action
1998, USA
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