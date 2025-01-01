Menu
Andrea Di Stefano
Date of Birth
15 December 1972
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Before Night Falls 7.3
Before Night Falls (2000)
The Informer 7.3
The Informer (2018)
Last Night of Amore 7.3
Last Night of Amore (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 7 TV Shows 2 Director 3 Writer 4 Actor 5
Last Night of Amore 7.3
Last Night of Amore L'ultima notte di Amore
Drama, Thriller 2023, Italy
Bang Bang Baby
Bang Bang Baby
Drama, Crime 2022, Italy
Odio Il Natale
Odio Il Natale
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Italy
The Informer 7.3
The Informer The Informer
Crime, Drama 2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
At War with Love 6.9
At War with Love In guerra per amore
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, Italy
Watch trailer
Escobar: Paradise Lost 7
Escobar: Paradise Lost Escobar: Paradise Lost
Sport, Romantic 2014, France / Spain / Belgium
Watch trailer
Don't Look Back 6.1
Don't Look Back Ne te retourne pas
Thriller, Drama 2008, France
Watch trailer
Cuore Sacro 6.3
Cuore Sacro Cuore sacro / Sacred Heart
Drama 2005, Italy
Before Night Falls 7.3
Before Night Falls Before Night Falls
Drama, Biography 2000, USA
