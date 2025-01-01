Menu
Andrea Di Stefano
Andrea Di Stefano
Andrea Di Stefano
Andrea Di Stefano
Date of Birth
15 December 1972
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Before Night Falls
(2000)
7.3
The Informer
(2018)
7.3
Last Night of Amore
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2018
2016
2014
2008
2005
2000
All
9
Films
7
TV Shows
2
Director
3
Writer
4
Actor
5
7.3
Last Night of Amore
L'ultima notte di Amore
Drama, Thriller
2023, Italy
Bang Bang Baby
Drama, Crime
2022, Italy
Odio Il Natale
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Italy
7.3
The Informer
The Informer
Crime, Drama
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
At War with Love
In guerra per amore
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
7
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Sport, Romantic
2014, France / Spain / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
Don't Look Back
Ne te retourne pas
Thriller, Drama
2008, France
Watch trailer
6.3
Cuore Sacro
Cuore sacro / Sacred Heart
Drama
2005, Italy
7.3
Before Night Falls
Before Night Falls
Drama, Biography
2000, USA
