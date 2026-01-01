Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Before Night Falls
Before Night Falls Awards
Awards and nominations of Before Night Falls 2000
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
Best Actor
Winner
Rota Soundtrack Award
Winner
Grand Special Jury Prize
Winner
OCIC Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree