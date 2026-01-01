Menu
Awards and nominations of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 2001

Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Movie
Winner
Breakthrough Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
