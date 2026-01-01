Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Awards
Awards and nominations of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 2001
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Best Feature Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Movie
Winner
Breakthrough Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree