Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Awards
Awards and nominations of The Dark Knight 2008
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree