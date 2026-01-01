Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Dark Knight The Dark Knight Awards

Awards and nominations of The Dark Knight 2008

Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Villain
Winner
Best Villain
Winner
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Winner
