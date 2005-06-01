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Poster of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
6.3

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

, 2005
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
USA / Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
6.3

Synopsis

Four best girlfriends hatch a plan to stay connected with one another as their lives start off in different directions: they pass around a pair of secondhand jeans that fits each of their bodies perfectly.

Cast

Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Bridget
Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel
Lena
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Carmen
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
Al
Nancy Travis
Nancy Travis
Lydia Rodman
Rachel Ticotin
Rachel Ticotin
Carmen's Mother
Jenna Boyd
Jenna Boyd
Bailey
Ernie Lively
Emily Tennant
Emily Tennant
Mike Vogel
Mike Vogel
Eric
Amber Tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn
Tibby
Valerie Tian
Valerie Tian
Director Ken Kwapis
Writer Ann Brashares, Delia Ephron, Elizabeth Chandler
Composer Cliff Eidelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 26 August 2005
World premiere 1 June 2005
Release date
16 June 2005 Russia Вест
16 June 2005 Belarus
9 November 2005 France
19 August 2005 Italy
16 June 2005 Kazakhstan
1 June 2005 USA
16 June 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $42,013,878
Production Alcon Entertainment, DiNovi Pictures, Alloy Entertainment
Also known as
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Un verano en pantalones, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, Quatre filles et un jean, 4 amiche e un paio di jeans, Čarobne hlače, Ceļojošo bikšu māsība, Eine für 4, Ena blue jean gia tesseris, Fire veninder - et par jeans, Keliaujančių kelnių seserija, Négyen egy gatyában, Neljä tyttöä ja maagiset farkut, Patru prietene si o pereche de blugi, Quatro Amigas e um Jeans Viajante, Quatro Amigas e Um Par de Calças, Rändavate teksade sõsarkond, Sestrstvo potujocih hlac, Stowarzyszenie wędrujących dżinsów, Systrar i jeans, Tình Chị Em, Un per a totes, Uno para todas, Ένα μπλου τζιν για τέσσερις, Джинси талісман, Джинсы - талисман, Женско братство, 旅するジーンズと16歳の夏, 牛仔褲的夏天, Eine für vier, Quattro amiche e un paio di jeans, 牛仔裤的姐妹情谊, Джинси-талісман

Film rating

6.3
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6.5 IMDb
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Updated 3 June 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Quotes

Lena [in her letter, after Kostas accuses her of being afraid to love him] He's right, Car. I am afraid. There's a part of me that wants to let him in but then I feel myself put this wall up and I don't understand why. Maybe that's what strikes me most about Kostas: that despite everything he's suffered he can still look at life in the most uncomplicated way. I've never known that kind of faith. It makes me so sad that people like Kostas and Bridget who have lost everything can still be open to love... while I, who have lost nothing, am not.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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