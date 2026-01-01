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Nadia Farès
Nadia Farès Nadia Farès
Kinoafisha Persons Nadia Farès

Nadia Farès

Nadia Farès

Date of Birth
20 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Crimson Rivers 6.7
The Crimson Rivers (2000)
Marseille 6.5
Marseille (2016)
Storm Warning 6.4
Storm Warning (2007)

Filmography

On the Line 5.9
On the Line On the Line
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
La Promesse
La Promesse
Drama, Crime, 2021, France
Lucky Day 4.9
Lucky Day Lucky Day
Thriller 2019, Canada / France
Watch trailer
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction 4.7
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction Chacun sa vie
Romantic 2018, France
Watch trailer
Marseille 6.5
Marseille
Drama, Thriller 2016, France
Storm Warning 6.4
Storm Warning Storm Warning
Horror 2007, Australia
The Crimson Rivers 6.7
The Crimson Rivers Les rivières pourpres
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2000, France
Men, Women: A User's Manual 6.1
Men, Women: A User's Manual Hommes, femmes, mode d'emploi
Comedy, Drama 1996, France
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