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Filmography
Nadia Farès
Nadia Farès
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadia Farès
Nadia Farès
Nadia Farès
Date of Birth
20 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Composer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
The Crimson Rivers
(2000)
6.5
Marseille
(2016)
6.4
Storm Warning
(2007)
Filmography
5.9
On the Line
On the Line
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
La Promesse
Drama, Crime,
2021, France
4.9
Lucky Day
Lucky Day
Thriller
2019, Canada / France
Watch trailer
4.7
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction
Chacun sa vie
Romantic
2018, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Marseille
Drama, Thriller
2016, France
6.4
Storm Warning
Storm Warning
Horror
2007, Australia
6.7
The Crimson Rivers
Les rivières pourpres
Thriller, Crime, Detective
2000, France
6.1
Men, Women: A User's Manual
Hommes, femmes, mode d'emploi
Comedy, Drama
1996, France
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