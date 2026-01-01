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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marina Hands
Marina Hands
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marina Hands
Marina Hands
Marina Hands
Date of Birth
10 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Taboo
(2017)
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
(2007)
7.3
Tell No One
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
2020
2019
2017
2013
2010
2009
2007
2006
2003
2000
All
15
Films
11
TV Shows
4
Actress
15
La Décision
Thriller
2026, France
6.3
Hors Saison
Thriller
2022, Switzerland/France
5
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Comedy
2022, France / Belgium
6.7
The Big Hit
Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
Mytho
Drama, Comedy
2019, France
8.2
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, Great Britain
5.7
French Women
Sous les jupes des filles
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.7
Jappeloup
Jappeloup
Drama, Sport
2013, France / Canada
6.4
An Ordinary Execution
Une exécution ordinaire
History, Drama
2010, France
5.7
Change of Plans
Le code a changé
Romantic, Comedy
2009, France
Watch trailer
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Biography, Drama
2007, France / USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Tell No One
Tell No One / Ne le dis à personne
Drama, Thriller
2006, France
7.1
Lady Chatterley
Lady Chatterley
Drama
2006, Belgium / France / Great Britain
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
The Barbarian Invasions
Drama, Comedy
2003, Canada / France
5.6
Fidelity
La fidélité
Drama
2000, France / Portugal
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