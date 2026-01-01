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Marina Hands Marina Hands
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Hands

Marina Hands

Marina Hands

Date of Birth
10 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Taboo 8.2
Taboo (2017)
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)
Tell No One 7.3
Tell No One (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Décision
Thriller 2026, France
Hors Saison 6.3
Hors Saison
Thriller 2022, Switzerland/France
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs 5
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Comedy 2022, France / Belgium
The Big Hit 6.7
The Big Hit Un triomphe
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
Watch trailer
Mytho
Mytho
Drama, Comedy 2019, France
Taboo 8.2
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, Great Britain
French Women 5.7
French Women Sous les jupes des filles
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Jappeloup 6.7
Jappeloup Jappeloup
Drama, Sport 2013, France / Canada
An Ordinary Execution 6.4
An Ordinary Execution Une exécution ordinaire
History, Drama 2010, France
Change of Plans 5.7
Change of Plans Le code a changé
Romantic, Comedy 2009, France
Watch trailer
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Watch trailer
Tell No One 7.3
Tell No One Tell No One / Ne le dis à personne
Drama, Thriller 2006, France
Lady Chatterley 7.1
Lady Chatterley Lady Chatterley
Drama 2006, Belgium / France / Great Britain
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions The Barbarian Invasions
Drama, Comedy 2003, Canada / France
Fidelity 5.6
Fidelity La fidélité
Drama 2000, France / Portugal
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