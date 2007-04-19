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Poster of Nevalyashka
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Nevalyashka
6.2

Nevalyashka

, 2007
Tumbler
Russia / Comedy, Action / 18+
Poster of Nevalyashka
6.2

Cast

Pavel Derevyanko
Pavel Derevyanko
Nevalyashka
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Semyonych
Elena Nikolaeva
Elena Nikolaeva
Tanya
Aleksey Panin
Aleksey Panin
Leopold
Artemiy Troitskiy
Noel Anderson
Andrey Vasilev
Victoria Castro
Vitaliy Kachanovskiy
Linda Nigmatulina
Linda
Agata Khlushchevskaya
Devushka na ringe
Aleksandr Polovtsev
Aleksandr Polovtsev
Papa (Semya pered televizorom)
Director Roman Kachanov, Roman Kachanov
Writer Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy, Maksim Kurochkin, Ulyana Shilkina, Roman Kachanov, Roman Kachanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 19 April 2007
Release date
26 April 2007 Russia Наше кино 16+
19 April 2007 Belarus
19 April 2007 Kazakhstan
19 April 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,151,127
Production Slovo
Also known as
Nevalyashka, Nevaļaška, Неваляшка

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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