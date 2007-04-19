6.2Tumbler
Nevalyashka, 2007
Russia / Comedy, Action / 18+
Cast
Artemiy Troitskiy
Noel Anderson
Andrey Vasilev
Victoria Castro
Vitaliy Kachanovskiy
Agata Khlushchevskaya
Devushka na ringe
Director Roman Kachanov, Roman Kachanov
Writer Grigoriy Konstantinopolskiy, Maksim Kurochkin, Ulyana Shilkina, Roman Kachanov, Roman Kachanov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 19 April 2007
Release date
|26 April 2007
|Russia
|Наше кино
|16+
|19 April 2007
|Belarus
|19 April 2007
|Kazakhstan
|19 April 2007
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,151,127
Production Slovo
Also known as
Nevalyashka, Nevaļaška, Неваляшка
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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