Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Billy Elliot
Billy Elliot Awards
Awards and nominations of Billy Elliot 2000
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree