Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Billy Elliot Billy Elliot Awards

Awards and nominations of Billy Elliot 2000

Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Nominee
 Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
 Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more