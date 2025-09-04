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Charlie Harper
7.5
Charlie Harper
, 2025
Charlie Harper
USA / Romantic
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7.5
Going
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Not going
4
Charlie Harper
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Harper and Charlie try to build a life together. While Harper strives to carve out a career as a chef, Charlie is stuck. Facing challenges in their relationship, they struggle to prove they are meant for each other, but will it be...
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Cast
Emilia Jones
Harper
Nick Robinson
Charlie
Nicholas Cirillo
Gralen Bryant Banks
Randy
Jessica Blackmore
Claire
Christina Spencer
Club Attendee
Ja'Quan Monroe-Henderson
Brian
Virginia Tucker
Jessica
Sebastian Delascasas
David
Jonathan Gregg
Chef
Kareemah Muhammad
Jade
Donnie Fuslier
Engagement Party Guest
Director
Tom Dean
,
Mac Eldridge
Writer
Tom Dean
Composer
Paul Leonard-Morgan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
4 September 2025
Release date
24 September 2026
Russia
11 December 2026
Spain
25 September 2026
USA
Production
Little Ray Media, Picture Perfect Federation, Temple Hill Entertainment
Also known as
Charlie Harper
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 11 April 2026
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