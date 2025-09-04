Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Charlie Harper
7.5
Charlie Harper - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Charlie Harper
7.5

Charlie Harper

, 2025
Charlie Harper
USA / Romantic
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 4
Poster of Charlie Harper
7.5
Going 1
Not going 4
Charlie Harper - Trailer
Charlie Harper  Trailer

Synopsis

Harper and Charlie try to build a life together. While Harper strives to carve out a career as a chef, Charlie is stuck. Facing challenges in their relationship, they struggle to prove they are meant for each other, but will it be...

Cast

Emilia Jones
Emilia Jones
Harper
Nick Robinson
Nick Robinson
Charlie
Nicholas Cirillo
Gralen Bryant Banks
Randy
Jessica Blackmore
Claire
Christina Spencer
Club Attendee
Ja'Quan Monroe-Henderson
Brian
Virginia Tucker
Jessica
Sebastian Delascasas
David
Jonathan Gregg
Chef
Kareemah Muhammad
Jade
Donnie Fuslier
Engagement Party Guest
Director Tom Dean, Mac Eldridge
Writer Tom Dean
Composer Paul Leonard-Morgan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 September 2025
Release date
24 September 2026 Russia
11 December 2026 Spain
25 September 2026 USA
Production Little Ray Media, Picture Perfect Federation, Temple Hill Entertainment
Also known as
Charlie Harper

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 11 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Charlie Harper - Trailer
Charlie Harper Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more