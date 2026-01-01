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Kyōko Kagawa Kyōko Kagawa
Kinoafisha Persons Kyōko Kagawa

Kyōko Kagawa

Kyōko Kagawa

Date of Birth
5 December 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Sansho the Bailiff 8.4
Sansho the Bailiff (1954)
Red Beard 8.3
Red Beard (1965)
A Story from Chikamatsu 8.0
A Story from Chikamatsu (1954)

Filmography

After Life 7.6
After Life After life
Drama 1998, Japan
Red Beard 8.3
Red Beard Akahige
Drama 1965, Japan
High and Low 7.9
High and Low Heaven and Hell / Tengoku to-jigoku
Thriller, Crime 1963, Japan
The Bad Sleep Well 7.9
The Bad Sleep Well Warui yatsu hodo yoku nemuru
Drama, Thriller 1960, Japan
The Lower Depths 7.3
The Lower Depths Donzoko
Drama 1957, Japan
Sansho the Bailiff 8.4
Sansho the Bailiff Sansho dayu
Drama 1954, Japan
A Story from Chikamatsu 8
A Story from Chikamatsu Chikamatsu monogatari
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 1954, Japan
Tokyo Story 7.7
Tokyo Story Tokyo Story
Drama 1953, Japan
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