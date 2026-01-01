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About
Filmography
Kyōko Kagawa
Kyōko Kagawa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kyōko Kagawa
Kyōko Kagawa
Kyōko Kagawa
Date of Birth
5 December 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.4
Sansho the Bailiff
(1954)
8.3
Red Beard
(1965)
8.0
A Story from Chikamatsu
(1954)
Filmography
7.6
After Life
After life
Drama
1998, Japan
8.3
Red Beard
Akahige
Drama
1965, Japan
7.9
High and Low
Heaven and Hell / Tengoku to-jigoku
Thriller, Crime
1963, Japan
7.9
The Bad Sleep Well
Warui yatsu hodo yoku nemuru
Drama, Thriller
1960, Japan
7.3
The Lower Depths
Donzoko
Drama
1957, Japan
8.4
Sansho the Bailiff
Sansho dayu
Drama
1954, Japan
8
A Story from Chikamatsu
Chikamatsu monogatari
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
1954, Japan
7.7
Tokyo Story
Tokyo Story
Drama
1953, Japan
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