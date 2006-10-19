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Poster of Flicka
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Flicka
6.1

Flicka

, 2006
Flicka
USA, Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Flicka
6.1

Cast

Maria Bello
Maria Bello
Nell McLaughlin
David Burton
Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw
Rob McLaughlin
Dallas Roberts
Dallas Roberts
Gus
Ryan Kwanten
Ryan Kwanten
Howard McLaughlin
Alison Lohman
Alison Lohman
Katy McLaughlin
Danny Pino
Danny Pino
Jack
Kaylee DeFer
Miranda Koop
Jeffrey Nordling
Jeffrey Nordling
Rick Koop
Dey Young
Esther Koop
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Norbert Rye
Director Michael Mayer
Writer Mark Rosenthal, Lawrence Konner, Mary O'Hara
Composer Aaron Zigman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 21 March 2007
World premiere 19 October 2006
Release date
19 October 2006 Russia 16+
4 January 2007 Australia
25 October 2006 France
21 December 2006 Germany
27 July 2007 Italy
19 October 2006 Kazakhstan
20 April 2007 Poland
20 October 2006 Romania AP
10 November 2006 Spain
20 October 2006 USA
19 October 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,893,591
Production Fox 2000 Pictures, Zucker-Netter Productions, Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Flicka, My Friend Flicka, Флика, Flicka - Den bruna mustangen, Flicka - Freiheit. Freundschaft. Abenteuer., Flicka - Uno spirito libero, Flicka: Atreve-te a Sonhar, Tolmise na oneirefteis, Tyttö ja villivarsa, Zvláštne puto, Фліка, マイ・フレンド・フリッカ, 真愛無韁, 내 사랑 플리카, 弗莉卡, 내사랑 플리카, Flicka 1

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Katherine "Katie" McLoughlin The stories we hear about how the West was won are all lies. The history of the West was written by the horse. Wherever a settler left his footprint there was a hoof print beside it. Men came further and further west to stake their claim on the great American wilderness. But they encountered a strength that couldn't be tamed - wild horses. Mustangs. The settlers called them parasites that would strip the land and starve their own herds. They couldn't domesticate them so they destroyed them. Isolated and hungry, they were on their way to disappearing from the face of the earth. Sometimes when the light disappears an afterimage remains - just for a second. Mustangs are an afterimage of the West, no better then ghosts, hardly there at all. No one really wants them, not ranchers, not city people - that's their destiny. Let them disappear once and for all, along with all the other misfits, loners, and relics of a wilderness no one cares about anymore. Lucky for us a few mustangs survived, hidden away in the mountains. We need to protect them, for they are the hope of some kind of living memory of what the promise of America used to be - and could be again. I believe there is a force in this world that lives beneath the surface, something primitive and wild that awakens when you need an extra push just to survive, like wildflowers that bloom after fire turns the forest black. Most people are afraid of it, and keep it buried deep inside themselves. But there will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father. There was once a time when Americans came West to discover their destiny. Today they seem to move around every which way, restless and unsettled. But I think they're still looking for the same thing - a place where they can be optimistic about the future, a place that helps them to be who they really want to be, where they can feel that this life makes sense, a place where they can feel what I feel when I'm riding Flicka - because when we're riding, all I feel... is free.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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