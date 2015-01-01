Menu
5.1
IMDb Rating: 4.3
A Horse Story
A Horse Story
A Horse Story
18+
Family
Synopsis
When Monica's horse, Champion, breaks horse tradition and reveals to her that horses can talk, Monica helps him figure out what kind of horse he wants to be when he grows up and ultimately discovers her own path as well.
A Horse Story
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
1 January 2015
Release date
14 March 2016
Russia
UMS Film
6+
14 March 2016
Kazakhstan
1 January 2015
USA
14 March 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$3,100,000
Production
Cochise County Pictures, XVIII Entertainment
Also known as
A Horse Story, Die Magie der Pferde, Paroles de Champion, Uma História de Amizade
Director
John Rogers
Cast
Sarah Lieving
Jesse Bell
Joe Bell
Miguel Corona
Sarah-Jane Dalby
6.1
Flicka
(2006)
5.4
A Horse Tail
(2015)
5.9
Flicka 2
(2010)
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
A Horse Story
Trailer
0
0
Stills
