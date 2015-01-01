Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Horse Story
Poster of A Horse Story
Poster of A Horse Story
Рейтинги
5.1 IMDb Rating: 4.3
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films A Horse Story

A Horse Story

A Horse Story 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When Monica's horse, Champion, breaks horse tradition and reveals to her that horses can talk, Monica helps him figure out what kind of horse he wants to be when he grows up and ultimately discovers her own path as well.
A Horse Story - trailer
A Horse Story  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 1 January 2015
Release date
14 March 2016 Russia UMS Film 6+
14 March 2016 Kazakhstan
1 January 2015 USA
14 March 2016 Ukraine
Budget $3,100,000
Production Cochise County Pictures, XVIII Entertainment
Also known as
A Horse Story, Die Magie der Pferde, Paroles de Champion, Uma História de Amizade
Director
John Rogers
Cast
Sarah Lieving
Jesse Bell
Joe Bell
Miguel Corona
Sarah-Jane Dalby
Cast and Crew
Similar films for A Horse Story
Flicka 6.1
Flicka (2006)
A Horse Tail 5.4
A Horse Tail (2015)
Flicka 2 5.9
Flicka 2 (2010)

Film rating

5.1
Rate 14 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
A Horse Story - trailer
A Horse Story Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more