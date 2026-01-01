Menu
Kinoafisha Films Little Miss Sunshine Little Miss Sunshine Awards

Awards and nominations of Little Miss Sunshine 2006

Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Movie
Nominee
 Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
