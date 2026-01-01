Menu
Alex Jennings
Alex Jennings
Alex Jennings
Alex Jennings
Alex Jennings
Date of Birth
10 May 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.4
Hansard
(2019)
7.9
Victoria
(2016)
Filmography
Actor
13
6.9
The Ballad of a Small Player
The Ballad of a Small Player
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
5.9
Your Christmas or Mine 2
Your Christmas or Mine 2
Comedy
2023, USA
7.1
Munich: The Edge of War
Munich: The Edge of War
Drama, History
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.4
Hansard
Hansard
Theatrical
2019, Great Britain
7.6
A Very English Scandal
Drama
2018, Great Britain
8.6
The Crown
Drama, History
2016, USA
7.9
Victoria
Drama, History
2016, Great Britain
6.8
Denial
Denial
Drama, Biography, History
2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
The Lady in the Van
The Lady in the Van
Biography, Drama
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
The Habit of Art
The Habit of Art
Theatrical
2010, Great Britain
5.9
The Disappeared
The Disappeared
Horror, Thriller
2008, Great Britain
7.1
The Queen
The Queen
Drama
2006, Great Britain / France / Italy
7.2
The Wings of the Dove
The Wings Of The Dove
Drama, Romantic
1997, USA / Great Britain
