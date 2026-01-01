Menu
Alex Jennings

Date of Birth
10 May 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
Hansard 8.4
Hansard (2019)
Victoria 7.9
Victoria (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ballad of a Small Player 6.9
The Ballad of a Small Player The Ballad of a Small Player
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Your Christmas or Mine 2 5.9
Your Christmas or Mine 2 Your Christmas or Mine 2
Comedy 2023, USA
Munich: The Edge of War 7.1
Munich: The Edge of War Munich: The Edge of War
Drama, History 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Hansard 8.4
Hansard Hansard
Theatrical 2019, Great Britain
A Very English Scandal 7.6
A Very English Scandal
Drama 2018, Great Britain
The Crown 8.6
The Crown
Drama, History 2016, USA
Victoria 7.9
Victoria
Drama, History 2016, Great Britain
Denial 6.8
Denial Denial
Drama, Biography, History 2016, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Lady in the Van 6.5
The Lady in the Van The Lady in the Van
Biography, Drama 2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Habit of Art 7.1
The Habit of Art The Habit of Art
Theatrical 2010, Great Britain
The Disappeared 5.9
The Disappeared The Disappeared
Horror, Thriller 2008, Great Britain
The Queen 7.1
The Queen The Queen
Drama 2006, Great Britain / France / Italy
The Wings of the Dove 7.2
The Wings of the Dove The Wings Of The Dove
Drama, Romantic 1997, USA / Great Britain
