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Michiel Huisman
Michiel Huisman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michiel Huisman
Michiel Huisman
Michiel Huisman
Date of Birth
18 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.1
Treme
(2010)
8.1
Orphan Black
(2013)
Filmography
The Abandons
Western, Drama
2025, USA
5.8
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6
Rebel Moon
Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Biography, Documentary
2023, Great Britain
6.3
Echo 3
Action, Thriller,
2022, USA
6.2
Angela Black
Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
6.8
A Boy Called Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
Family, Fantasy
2021, Czechia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
Kate
Kate
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Michiel Huisman’s private life
'My Plan Was to Stay Until the End': the Truth About Daario Naharis' Replacement in 'Game of Thrones' Has Come to Light Years Later
'The Age of Adaline' Ending Explained: How Fate Changed Everything
Photos
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