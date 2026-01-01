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Michiel Huisman 9 photos
Michiel Huisman Michiel Huisman
Kinoafisha Persons Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman

Date of Birth
18 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
Treme 8.1
Treme (2010)
Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black (2013)

Filmography

The Abandons
The Abandons
Western, Drama 2025, USA
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver 5.8
Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver Rebel Moon: Part Two - The Scargiver
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Rebel Moon 6
Rebel Moon Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero 5.6
Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero Harrison Ford: Hollywood Hero
Biography, Documentary 2023, Great Britain
Echo 3 6.3
Echo 3
Action, Thriller, 2022, USA
Angela Black 6.2
Angela Black
Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
A Boy Called Christmas 6.8
A Boy Called Christmas A Boy Called Christmas
Family, Fantasy 2021, Czechia / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Kate 6.3
Kate Kate
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
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News about Michiel Huisman’s private life
Ed Skrein in 'Game of Thrones'
'My Plan Was to Stay Until the End': the Truth About Daario Naharis' Replacement in 'Game of Thrones' Has Come to Light Years Later
globallookpress.com — still from the movie 'The Age of Adaline' (2015)
'The Age of Adaline' Ending Explained: How Fate Changed Everything

Photos

Михиль Хаусман Михиль Хаусман Михиль Хаусман и Лили Джеймс Михиль Хаусман и Гугу Эмбата-Ро Михиль Хаусман, Призрак дома на холме Михиль Хаусман Михиль Хаусман, Век Адалин Михиль Хаусман
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