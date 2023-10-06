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Poster of Patient No. 1
8.1
Patient No. 1 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Patient No. 1
8.1

Patient No. 1

, 2023
Patient No. 1
Georgia, Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Patient No. 1
8.1
Patient No. 1 - Trailer
Patient No. 1  Trailer

Synopsis

The end of the Soviet empire. The General Secretary lies in the government clinic. He is old and frail, but has a tight grip on power. "The power is only taken, it is never given away," he repeats. And it is convenient for both th...

Cast

Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
Gensek
Olga Makeeva
Olga Makeeva
Sasha
Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Zhena Genseka
Igor Chernevich
Igor Chernevich
Rodionov
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Sergey Gilev
Sergey Gilev
Molodoy
Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Mat Sashi
Sergey Styopin
Sergey Styopin
Olga Dzyura
Medsestra
Andrey Kharybin
Andrey Kharybin
Ogarenkov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Militsioner
Evgeniy Perevalov
Evgeniy Perevalov
Andrey
Director Rezo Gigineishvili
Writer Rezo Gigineishvili, Aleksandr Rodionov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Georgia / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 October 2023
Production Independent Film Project
Also known as
Patient No. 1, Patient #1, Patient n°1, Patsient#1, Пациент Но. 1, Пациент #1

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Patient No. 1 - Trailer
Patient No. 1 Trailer
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