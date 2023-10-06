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8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Patient No. 1
8.1
Patient No. 1
, 2023
Patient No. 1
Georgia, Russia / Drama / 18+
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8.1
Patient No. 1
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The end of the Soviet empire. The General Secretary lies in the government clinic. He is old and frail, but has a tight grip on power. "The power is only taken, it is never given away," he repeats. And it is convenient for both th...
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Cast
Aleksandr Filippenko
Gensek
Olga Makeeva
Sasha
Inna Churikova
Zhena Genseka
Igor Chernevich
Rodionov
Vladimir Steklov
Sergey Gilev
Molodoy
Irina Kupchenko
Mat Sashi
Sergey Styopin
Olga Dzyura
Medsestra
Andrey Kharybin
Ogarenkov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Militsioner
Evgeniy Perevalov
Andrey
Director
Rezo Gigineishvili
Writer
Rezo Gigineishvili
,
Aleksandr Rodionov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Georgia / Russia
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 October 2023
Production
Independent Film Project
Also known as
Patient No. 1, Patient #1, Patient n°1, Patsient#1, Пациент Но. 1, Пациент #1
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
15
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 18 February 2026
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Patient No. 1
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