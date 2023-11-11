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6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Moon Is Upside Down
6.5

The Moon Is Upside Down

, 2021
The Moon Is Upside Down
New Zealand / Comedy / 18+
6.5

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Elizabeth Hawthorne
Elizabeth Hawthorne
Faith
Cohen Holloway
Robbie Magasiva
Tim
Robyn Malcolm
Robyn Malcolm
Hilary
Viktoria Haralabidou
Natalia
Loren Taylor
Briar
Aman Bajaj
Lincoln
Rachel Forman
Ghazaleh Gol
Uzma's Friend
Rachel House
Rachel House
Roxie Mohebbi
Uzma
Director Loren Taylor
Writer Loren Taylor
Composer David Long
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 11 November 2023
Release date
2 May 2024 New Zealand
Worldwide Gross $76,224
Production Escapade Pictures, Miss Conception Films
Also known as
The Moon Is Upside Down, Going, Going

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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