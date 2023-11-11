Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
The Moon Is Upside Down
6.5
The Moon Is Upside Down
, 2021
The Moon Is Upside Down
New Zealand / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Awards
6.5
Synopsis
N/A
Expand
Cast
Elizabeth Hawthorne
Faith
Cohen Holloway
Robbie Magasiva
Tim
Robyn Malcolm
Hilary
Viktoria Haralabidou
Natalia
Loren Taylor
Briar
Aman Bajaj
Lincoln
Rachel Forman
Ghazaleh Gol
Uzma's Friend
Rachel House
Roxie Mohebbi
Uzma
Director
Loren Taylor
Writer
Loren Taylor
Composer
David Long
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
11 November 2023
Release date
2 May 2024
New Zealand
Worldwide Gross
$76,224
Production
Escapade Pictures, Miss Conception Films
Also known as
The Moon Is Upside Down, Going, Going
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree