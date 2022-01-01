|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lunar Base Alpha
|Will Bates
|1:19
|2
|The Atlas Crew
|Will Bates
|1:29
|3
|I Love You S******d
|Will Bates
|1:06
|4
|Launch
|Will Bates
|3:41
|5
|Making My Way Back To You
|Will Bates
|2:12
|6
|Reaching For Mars
|Will Bates
|1:26
|7
|Hows the View?
|Will Bates
|1:17
|8
|Calligraphy
|Will Bates
|1:47
|9
|Cracking Up
|Will Bates
|1:42
|10
|Spacewalk
|Will Bates
|2:26
|11
|Open the Hatch
|Will Bates
|1:14
|12
|I Just Need My Wife
|Will Bates
|1:59
|13
|Going Home
|Will Bates
|0:57
|14
|Anything Is Possible
|Will Bates
|1:57
|15
|I Need You To Go
|Will Bates
|3:10
|16
|Etude De Main Droit
|Will Bates
|1:25
|17
|Ice Harvest
|Will Bates
|4:05
|18
|Last Words
|Will Bates
|3:30
|19
|Forgetting
|Will Bates
|1:26
|20
|Descent
|Will Bates
|4:02
|21
|Anyone Wanna Go Again?
|Will Bates
|4:02
|22
|Atlas
|Will Bates
|2:56