1 Lunar Base Alpha Will Bates 1:19

2 The Atlas Crew Will Bates 1:29

3 I Love You S******d Will Bates 1:06

4 Launch Will Bates 3:41

5 Making My Way Back To You Will Bates 2:12

6 Reaching For Mars Will Bates 1:26

7 Hows the View? Will Bates 1:17

8 Calligraphy Will Bates 1:47

9 Cracking Up Will Bates 1:42

10 Spacewalk Will Bates 2:26

11 Open the Hatch Will Bates 1:14

12 I Just Need My Wife Will Bates 1:59

13 Going Home Will Bates 0:57

14 Anything Is Possible Will Bates 1:57

15 I Need You To Go Will Bates 3:10

16 Etude De Main Droit Will Bates 1:25

17 Ice Harvest Will Bates 4:05

18 Last Words Will Bates 3:30

19 Forgetting Will Bates 1:26

20 Descent Will Bates 4:02

21 Anyone Wanna Go Again? Will Bates 4:02