Музыка из сериала «Легенда о Vox Machina»

The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack)
The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) 47 композиций. Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic, Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Opening Titles Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:05
2 Long Ago... Neal Acree 1:04
3 Tavern Brawl Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:35
4 Scanlan’s Love Song Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:12
5 Visiting the Castle Neal Acree 0:55
6 The Legend of Vox Machina Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 1:11
7 Skyship Neal Acree 1:37
8 The Village Neal Acree 2:59
9 The Terror of Tal'Dorei, Pt. I Neal Acree 0:57
10 The Terror of Tal'Dorei, Pt. II Neal Acree 1:42
11 Embers Neal Acree 1:33
12 Die Gloriously Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 0:53
13 The Adventure Begins Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 0:45
14 Scanlan’s Hand! Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:06
15 Meet the Briarwoods Neal Acree 1:36
16 Fighting Back Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:57
17 The Cello Begins Neal Acree, Sam Riegel / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 0:46
18 Pull My Beads of Love Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 1:26
19 A Narrow Escape Neal Acree 1:47
20 Shadows at the Gates Neal Acree 1:13
21 Pike’s Farewell Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:44
22 As You Are Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 1:55
23 Rise, Mighty Scanlan, Rise! Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:28
24 Two Teams Neal Acree 2:05
25 No Mercy Percy Neal Acree 3:42
26 Sneaking In Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:36
27 Scanbo Neal Acree 1:14
28 Nevosh, Nevonn Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:12
29 A Tragic End Neal Acree 1:20
30 When Murder Entered My Heart Neal Acree 2:16
31 Signal In the Sky Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:54
32 You Got Scanlan’d Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:17
33 Choose Your Path Neal Acree 1:58
34 The Tide of Bone Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:21
35 The Legend is Back Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:35
36 Assault from All Points Neal Acree 1:17
37 Your Turn To Lead Neal Acree 1:42
38 A Sign From Above Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 1:15
39 Pike Trickfoot Sam Riegel, Mr. Fantastic / Sam Riegel, Peter Habib, Adam Nierow 0:47
40 Heavy Neal Acree 2:49
41 Turning Tides Neal Acree 3:18
42 Blinded By the Light Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:26
43 The Ritual Neal Acree 2:20
44 The Doorway Neal Acree 1:20
45 The Darkness Within, Pt. I Neal Acree 3:40
46 The Darkness Within, Pt. II Neal Acree 1:13
47 Home Neal Acree / Neal Acree, Sam Riegel, Jason Charles Miller 1:38
Доступен список песен из сериала «Легенда о Vox Machina» (2022) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Легенда о Vox Machina» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
