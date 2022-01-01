Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Сериалы Книга Бобы Фетта Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Книга Бобы Фетта»

Музыка из сериала «Книга Бобы Фетта» Вся информация о сериале
The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) [Original Soundtrack]
The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) [Original Soundtrack] 20 композиций. Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
Слушать
The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) [Original Soundtrack]
The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) [Original Soundtrack] 17 композиций. Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон, Людвиг Йоранссон
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Underworld Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:19
2 A Cautionary Tale Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:12
3 Faster Than a Fathier Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 4:59
4 Maiden Voyage Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:21
5 It's a Family Affair Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:48
6 Life Lessons Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:56
7 A Gift Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:46
8 Teacher's Pet Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:25
9 From the Desert Comes a Stranger Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:19
10 Two Paths Diverged Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:51
11 In the Name of Honor Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:24
12 Battle for Mos Espa Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:30
13 A Town Besieged Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:46
14 Final Showdown Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 4:13
15 Goodnight Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:32
16 A Town at Peace Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:22
17 The Reign of Boba Fett Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:22
18 Hit It Max ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:01
19 Train Heist ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:16
20 The Bonfire ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:41
Доступен список песен из сериала «Книга Бобы Фетта» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Книга Бобы Фетта» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
