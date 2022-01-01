1 The Underworld Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:19

2 A Cautionary Tale Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:12

3 Faster Than a Fathier Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 4:59

4 Maiden Voyage Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:21

5 It's a Family Affair Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:48

6 Life Lessons Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:56

7 A Gift Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:46

8 Teacher's Pet Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:25

9 From the Desert Comes a Stranger Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:19

10 Two Paths Diverged Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:51

11 In the Name of Honor Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 3:24

12 Battle for Mos Espa Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:30

13 A Town Besieged Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:46

14 Final Showdown Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 4:13

15 Goodnight Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:32

16 A Town at Peace Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:22

17 The Reign of Boba Fett Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 1:22

18 Hit It Max ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 2:01

19 Train Heist ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track) Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон 6:16