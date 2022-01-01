|1
|The Underworld
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|3:19
|2
|A Cautionary Tale
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|3:12
|3
|Faster Than a Fathier
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|4:59
|4
|Maiden Voyage
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|1:21
|5
|It's a Family Affair
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|3:48
|6
|Life Lessons
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|3:56
|7
|A Gift
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:46
|8
|Teacher's Pet
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|6:25
|9
|From the Desert Comes a Stranger
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:19
|10
|Two Paths Diverged
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:51
|11
|In the Name of Honor
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|3:24
|12
|Battle for Mos Espa
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:30
|13
|A Town Besieged
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|6:46
|14
|Final Showdown
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|4:13
|15
|Goodnight
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:32
|16
|A Town at Peace
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:22
|17
|The Reign of Boba Fett
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|1:22
|18
|Hit It Max ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track)
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|2:01
|19
|Train Heist ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track)
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|6:16
|20
|The Bonfire ("The Book of Boba Fett: Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4)" Bonus Track)
|Joseph Shirley, Людвиг Йоранссон
|1:41